Rajveer Deol On Deol Family At Dono Trailer Launch: My Family Advised Me To Work Hard

Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Two new star kids on the block Rajveer Deol, younger son of Sunny Deol and Paloma, daughter of Poonam Dhillon are all set to dazzle on silver screen with filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish Barjatya’s directorial debut Dono. The film releases in theatres on October 5. The makers launched the trailer in presence of the cast and crew.

At the launch, Rajveer said, “Growing up in a family where everyone was an actor, I always thought this is how you got the bread home and felt it was normal. I was always influenced by movies and loved acting. I felt one could just disguise themselves in the characters. So, this is what I wanted to do. My family advised me to work hard. They told me not to be a star and become an actor first.”

Paloma added, “I am very excited and we have been looking forward for this moment for quite some time now. I hope everyone enjoys our film. Avnish, Rajveer and I have worked very hard as we have loads of passion and have tired to do our best.”

Sunny Deol and Poonam Dhillon | Photos by Varinder Chawla

An elated Sunny Deol said, "The production house have always been making family films. This film also brings in the family values and tells a story on how families come together during marriages, This film also belongs to today’s generation. I also produced one of my films, Socha Na tha which also belonged to youth. Avnish has made this film in an interesting way. It portrays emotions, joy and pains beautifully. The story will also represent the thought process of today’s generation.”

Poonam Dhillon, who also graced the launch shared, “We didn't have to do all of this (referring to promotions). Life has changed so drastically with promotions and social media. It's such a daunting thing for newcomers to face so many of you with cameras and questions. When I watched my first film, I realised today how gawky, awkward and shy I was, but when I saw these two, Rajveer and Paloma, you don't feel like they are newcomers. They are so confident. The credit also goes to Avnish for such wonderful work.”

Dharmendra, who recently made his acting comeback with Karan Johar’s film conveyed his heartfelt joy by attending the launch virtually. He expressed, “I would like to extend my heartfelt love to one and all. The Barjatya family started production from 1947 and they have given films on different subjects. They have roped in new directors and actors as well from time to time.”

“I had worked in a film titled Jeevan Mrityu. The film continued in the cinema halls for almost 100 weeks in Alankar theatre. It is such a meaningful film. All the artists lived their characters so very real on reel,” he further shared.

Revealing further on how he reacted when Sunny broke this news of his grandson Rajveer debuting, he revealed, “I was so happy. I was sure that this will be another best film from the stable of Rajshri Production house through debutant director Avnish. The three new entrants are coming with dreams in their hearts and minds like once I had come with oodles of dreams. I just wish all these newcomers my best wishes for Dono and their future films as well.”

Sunny with sons Karan and Rajveer | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Director Avnish, who is thrilled for his big screen directorial debut shared, “My father told me to make a film that I wish to make. It has to be my take on love, relationship and family. I have heard from my seniors that our home production has always made films which my great grandfather had said a film that we can watch with my elders. I honestly believe the films that I can watch with my family is more progressive today.”

