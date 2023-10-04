Inside Thank You For Coming's Star-Studded Premiere: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 04, 2023
The team of Thank You For Coming featuring actresses Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi and Dolly Singh hosted a grand premiere of their October 6 release
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Producer Anil Kapoor arrived at the do looking super-stylish
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and hubby Anand Ahuja made a striking power couple
Producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor with hubby and Thank You For Coming director Karan Boolani, make for a proud creative duo
Now, this is a sweet picture. The Kapoors pose with Anil's long-time co-star and friend Jackie Shroff. Jaggu Dada of course took the opportunity to highlight the importance of planting more greens
Sanya Malhotra took the concept of the golden girl, a notch higher with her glamorous skirt and top ensemble
Fatima Sana Shaikh looks autumn-ready in a printed halter dress
Petite and pretty Ananya Panday keeps it simple in peach top paired with denims
Dia Mirza looks ravishing in emarald green dress
Alaya F opts for black-on-black crop top and jeans
Vaani Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous in lacy white skirt and top
Shehnaaz was joined by good friend and musician Guru Randhawa
Kartik Aaryan arrives with his cute Chandu Champion haircut that he just got for ₹3 during the film's shoot
Hello handsome! Aditya Roy Kapur makes a happy picture for the paps
Mirror, mirror on the wall! Who's the youngest of em, all?
Rajkummar Rao arrives at the do with wife and Citylights co-star Patralekhaa
Jumping Jack Jeetendra makes a rare appearance at the do
The leading men of the film featuring Gautmik, Karan Kundrra, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Tejaswi Dev Chaudhary, pose with the veterans for a picture
Anupam Kher arrived wearing the same suit that he wore at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Tiger Nageswara Rao, earlier in the day
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor looked dapper in this semi-formal look
Tusshar Kapoor arrived solo at the event minus son Lakshyya
Kundrra poses with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash
Ankita Lokhande arrived with hubby Vicky Jain. Her Instagram-inspired outfit surely caught everyone's fancy
Anita Hassanandani Reddy looks autumn-ready in white crop-top paired with denim skirt and printed blazer jacket
Rithvik Dhanjani exudes cool in this all-black look
Jaane Jaan and Animal actor and acting coach Saurabh Sachdeva made an appearance at the premiere
Arjun Bijlani, who made a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was spotted in public after a long time
Sushant Divgikar arrived at the premiere in her Rani Kohenur avatar. The actor has also rendered her vocals on the reimagined version of Pari Hoon Main in the film alongside Sunidhi Chauhan
Producer Guneet Monga arrives at the do with a hearty smile
Producer Warda Khan Nadiadwala opts for classic chic with this look. There is nothing we don't love
Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh arrives with hubby and politician Dhiraj Deshmukh
Producer Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor pose for a picture together
Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor pose with niece Anshula Kapoor
Fugly actor Mohit Marwah arrived with wife Antara Motiwala
Singer Nikhita Gandhi, who has lent her vocals for the song Desi Wine in the film, was also spotted
Composer Qaran and singer The Rish who've also worked on the film's soundtrack, made an appearance
Young comedian and actor Saloni Daini looked radiant in a bright jacket dress
Bhumi's mother Sumitra Handa and sister Samiksha Pednekar arrived at the red carpet
Actors Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal were also spotted
Make-up artist and content creator Ankush Bahuguna made a sharp style statement with his look
Orry arrived with his phone hanging outside his pocket. We wonder why
