Sidharth Shukla's Devoted Female Fan Honours Him By Getting Matching Car Number Plate As His Vehicle (PHOTOS)

Sidharth Shukla's unfortunate death in 2021, at the age of 40, due to a heart attack, shocked the nation. Even years after his passing, his devoted fans continue to find ways to express their love for the late actor.

Recently, Shukla's devoted fan Ritu from California proved her deep admiration by paying tribute after she matched the number plate of her new car with Sidharth's vehicle.

Sharing the photos of her car and Sidharth's car, she wrote, "LIKE IDOL LIKE FAN. I don’t need to prove anything to anyone about how much I love #SidharthShukla I take him with me everywhere I go 24/7. He is my heart. #SidharthShukIaLivesOn."

Siddharth became a household name after he participated in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13, where he emerged as the winner of the reality show.

At the time of his death a couple of years ago, Sidharth was reported to be in a relationship with Shehnaaz Gill, his co-contestant on Bigg Boss 13.

The duo were among the most popular contestants on the show and are popularly called 'SidNaaz' by their fans. However, they never officially confirmed their relationship.

After Sidharth's sudden death, Shehnaaz After released a heartfelt music video tribute titled Tu Yaheen Hai. The song was sung by Gill and was written by Raj Ranjodh.

On the work front, Sidharth made his Bollywood debut in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the lead. He was also a part of shows like Balika Vadhu, Broken But Beautiful 3 and Dil Se Dil Tak.