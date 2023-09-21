 'They Look Like Newlyweds': Fans Rejoice As Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Pose Together At Latter's Ganeshotsav
Entertainment

Sara and Kartik were rumoured to be in a relationship back in 2019. Sparks flew between them during the shoot of Love Aaj Kal 2

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
The entire B-Town is busy with the celebrations of Ganeshotsav and the get-togethers in the city are in full swing. On Wednesday evening, celebs queued up at Kartik Aaryan's house to seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa, and among them, was none other than actress Sara Ali Khan, who also happens to be his former girlfriend.

This is the first time that Kartik Aaryan has welcomed home Lord Ganesha, and some of the biggest names of Bollywood were seen visiting him and celebrating the festival with him.

And now, several photos of the guests inside have gone viral on the internet, amongst which, the one picture in which Sara and Kartik are posing together has caught their fans' attention.

Sara-Kartik celebrate Ganpati together

In the picture, Sara Ali Khan can be seen looking beautiful in a pink salwar suit, with Kartik next to her in a yellow kurta pyjama.

The two posed with ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, in front of Lord Ganesha.

While Sara and Kartik posed next to each other, their fans erupted with joy and felt that they looked like a married couple.

"Sartik are looking like newlyweds", a user commented, while another wrote, "Kartik Sara looking like a married couple". "Sara at Sasural", a fan quipped.

Sara-Kartik's relationship

For the unawares, Sara and Kartik were rumoured to be in a relationship back in 2019. Sparks flew between them during the shoot of Love Aaj Kal 2, and the two were often spotted spending time with each other, even while they were not shooting for the film.

However, post the release of their film, reports went viral that the two had parted ways, for reasons known best to them.

While neither Sara nor Kartik ever acknowledge their relationship, filmmaker Karan Johar, on his show Koffee With Karan, confirmed that the two were indeed dating each other.

Post the breakup, the two maintained their safe distance from each other, however, looks like all is well and cordial between them now, as they have been spotted chatting and crossing paths with each other on multiple occasions in the past year.

