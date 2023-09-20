Kartik Aaryan's Ganpati Celebrations: Sara Ali Khan, Kabir Khan Attend

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2023
Chandu Champion director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur arrived at Kartik Aaryan's residence in Mumbai.
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Kartik Aaryan's ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan donned a pink salwar suit as she made an appearance at his home.
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Manish Malhotra also arrived with Sara at Kartik's residence.
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha stunned in a pastel green salwar suit.
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Wardha Khan wore a blue ethnic outfit.
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Shehzada filmmaker Rohit Dhawan arrived in a kurta at Kartik's residence.
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Film producer Ramesh Taurani also made an appearance at the do.
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Mrunal Thakur exudes the traditional Maharashtrian beauty in a saree complimenting her look with nosepin and gajra
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Producers Bhushan Kumar and Shiv Chanana of T-Series fame also arrived
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Jackky Bhagnani arrived solo sans Rakul Preet Singh
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Dream Girl 2 director Raaj Shandilyaa was also spotted
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Director Siddharth Anand also arrived at Kartik's residence
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Producer Murad Khetani was also seen at the do
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!