Kartik Aaryan's Ganpati Celebrations: Sara Ali Khan, Kabir Khan Attend

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2023

Chandu Champion director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur arrived at Kartik Aaryan's residence in Mumbai.

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan's ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan donned a pink salwar suit as she made an appearance at his home.

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Manish Malhotra also arrived with Sara at Kartik's residence.

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha stunned in a pastel green salwar suit.

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Wardha Khan wore a blue ethnic outfit.

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Shehzada filmmaker Rohit Dhawan arrived in a kurta at Kartik's residence.

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Film producer Ramesh Taurani also made an appearance at the do.

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Mrunal Thakur exudes the traditional Maharashtrian beauty in a saree complimenting her look with nosepin and gajra

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Producers Bhushan Kumar and Shiv Chanana of T-Series fame also arrived

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Jackky Bhagnani arrived solo sans Rakul Preet Singh

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Dream Girl 2 director Raaj Shandilyaa was also spotted

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Director Siddharth Anand also arrived at Kartik's residence

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Producer Murad Khetani was also seen at the do

Photos by Varinder Chawla

