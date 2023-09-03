Exes Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan Hug Each Other Goodbye After Gadar 2 Bash, Fans REACT (WATCH)

Bollywood actors and exes Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were seen together at the success bash of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's blockbuster film Gadar 2. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, and the Deol family among others, arrived at the event on Saturday night in Mumbai.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is one of the most successful films of 2023. It has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at box office.

Several videos and pictures from the star-studded event have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. One of the videos shows Kartik and Sara hugging each other as they arrived at the bash. While Sara was seen making a stylish entry with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kartik came solo.

The actress looked stunning in a hot pink outfit. On the other hand, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor wore black jeans and brown shirt. The actors left the party together and were again spotted sharing a warm hug before stepping into their cars.

Take a look at their now-viral videos here:

Sara and Kartik's videos have left their fans excited. Soon after their visuals surfaced, fans said that they should 'patch up'.

"Thank u media for giving us r precious #SarTik moment," a fan commented. Another wrote, "Bhai they look dam good together 😍 sara n kartik should patch up."

"I'm telling you dono ko ek aur movie me daaldo phirse pyaar ho jayega," read another comment.

Kartik and Sara's relationship

In 2022, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar had confirmed on his chat show Koffee With Karan 7 that Kartik and Sara indeed dated each other for a brief period of time.

Later, when Kartik was asked about his relationship status in an interview, he said that he is single and has been in a relationship only with his work.

Sara and Kartik's upcoming projects

Kartik is currently garnering love from fans for his latest film Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. He has interesting line-up of films including Aashiqui 3, Captain India and Chandu Champion.

On the other hand, Sara is gearing up for her new movie, Murder Mubarak, with Homi Adajania. She will also be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan among other unannounced projects.

