The Kerala Story Box Office: Adah Sharma's film crosses ₹150 crore mark, becomes second highest grosser of 2023

'The Kerala Story' has been all over the news since the past few days owing to its controversial subject. The film, starring Adah Sharma in the lead role, has sparked a massive political upheaval in the country with several politicians accusing it of trying to incite hatred and violence against a particular community.

A number of political leaders and fringe groups have also called for a ban on the film's screening, but the Supreme Court came to the makers' rescue and noted that states cannot ban a film over its content if the Censor Board has already given it a green signal.

And looks like all the buzz around 'The Kerala Story' is only helping its case as the film is inching rapidly towards making new records and breaking the old ones.

The Kerala Story enters Rs 150 crore club

'The Kerala Story' is witnessing its dream run at the box office and the controversy surrounding the film has only added to people's interest in it.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'The Kerala Story' earned Rs 43.25 crore over its second weekend, followed by Rs 10.30 crore on Monday and Rs 9.65 crore on Tuesday. With that, the total revenue generated by the film so far has mounted to a staggering Rs 156.69 crore.

'The Kerala Story' has also emerged to be the second highest grossing Hindi film of the year so far, beating the likes of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', 'Bholaa', and 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

About The Kerala Story

'The Kerala Story' is said to tell the true tale of three women from the southern state who were tricked and converted into Islam and then trafficked to countries like Iraq and Syria to join the ISIS.

Apart from Adah Sharma, the film also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in key roles. It has been directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The film has been surrounded with controversies ever since the trailer was released online. After the film hit the theatres, the West Bengal government banned it in the state, but was later rapped by the Supreme Court.

In Tamil Nadu and Kerala, theatre owners have refused to screen the film citing law and order scares and low occupancy.

