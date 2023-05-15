The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma THANKS Mumbai Police for sending their team with her to theatres. Here’s what she said

The Kerala Story is unstoppable. The documentary film has effortlessly crossed Rs100 crore at the box office. Amid the controversy surrounding the film, it appears that the movie will hold the audience's fancy for some time now, just like in The Kashmir Files.

While the news of theatres running houseful keeps pouring in, the film’s lead actress, Adah Sharma, was so beside herself in excitement that she wanted to experience live the response the movie evoked in theatres first hand.

Adah Sharma THANKS Mumbai Police

With enough controversies, bans, and protests plaguing the film, the safety of the film’s team has been compromised. Despite that Adah Sharma ventured into theatres but asked the Mumbai Police team to extend their support by sending a couple of cops from their team to accompany her.

The cops promptly sent a posse of policemen to ensure her safety. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Adah shared a photo with the cops and expressed her gratitude towards them for their gesture. However, she later deleted the tweet, the reason for which is still unclear.

Adah Sharma and Sudipto Sen’s recent accident

On Sunday (May 14, 2023), Adah and The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen met with a road accident in the city.

As per reports, the team of 'The Kerala Story' was travelling to Karimnagar for a promotional event for their film but met with an accident on the way. The report also stated that director Sudipto Sen was injured in the accident.

However, later in the day, Adah took to her Twitter handle and clarified that everyone was safe and that it was not a major accident.