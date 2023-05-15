WATCH: Adah Sharma interacts with fans post The Kerala Story success, says 'I am an outsider and I got chance...'

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma is currently basking in the success of 'The Kerala Story', which has emerged to be a blockbuster at the box office.

The actress has been receiving immense love from the audience and the film's success has opened new doors of opportunities for her.

Recently, she was spotted interacting with her fans who couldn't help but gush about her acting chops in 'The Kerala Story', and she even motivated one of them to become an actress.

'I am an outsider but I got chance': Adah Sharma

Several videos of Adah chatting with her fans have gone viral on the internet. In the videos, she can be seen out and about in the city with her mother on the occasion of Mother's Day.

A woman was seen praising Adah and telling her that she too wanted her daughter to be a part of Bollywood. To that, an overjoyed Adah replied, "Of course, she can, she is so pretty. I am an outsider and I got a chance to do this, so you also will then. It's possible."

Adah also obliged her fans with photos and videos. Not just them, but she also clicked pictures with the cops present at the venue.

The Kerala Story controversy

'The Kerala Story' is said to tell the true story of three women from the southern state who were converted to Islam and tricked into joining the ISIS.

Besides Adah, the film also stars Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani in key roles. It has been directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

'The Kerala Story' has given rise to a massive political uproar in the country, with one section of politicians accusing the film of trying to spread hatred against Muslims.

Despite the political upheaval, the film entered the Rs 100 crore club in its second week itself.

