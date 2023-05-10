Adah Sharma Birthday: 10 HOT photos of The Kerala Story actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 10, 2023
Actress Adah Sharma, who is receiving praises for her performance in The Kerala Story will turn a year older on May 10
On Adah's birthday, take a look at some of the hottest pictures of the actress
Adah is quite active on Instagram and she shares stunning photos with her fans
Adah is known to be a perfect mix of cute and sexy
She often flaunts her curves and posts pictures in hot outfits
Adah's bikini pictures often set the internet ablaze
Her photos in mini dresses on her Instagram account are also too hot to handle
Going by her photos, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Adah is a fashionista by heart
The 31-year-old actress appears in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil language films
She had made her Bollywood debut with the film 1920 in 2008
