Sara Ali Khan's UNSEEN photos from Kedarnath trip

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 10, 2023
Actress Sara Ali Khan recently shared some unseen pictures from her Kedarnath trip
Taking to Instagram, Sara shared pictures in which she is seen sporting winter clothes paired with a puffer jacket
The actress, who was last seen in Gaslight, gave a quick tour of her trip through the photos
Sara often travels to the picturesque location
From seeking blessings at the Kedarnath temple to enjoying the snowcapped mountains, it looks like Sara had a gala time
In one the photos, she is also seen enjoying hot tea
Sara also penned a note of gratitude as she revisited the place where she began her acting career
"The first time I came to these places- I had never faced a camera. Today I can’t imagine my life without it. Thank you Kedarnath for making me who I am and giving me all that I have," she wrote
Sara added, "Very few people are lucky enough to come to you, and I am full of gratitude and appreciation that I can come back to just thank you. Jai Bholenath"
On the work front, Sara will next be seen in a film with Vicky Kaushal. She also has Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan in her kitty
Thanks For Reading!