The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen meet with accident amid death threats

Adah Sharma in a still from The Kerala Story

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma, who has currently taken the nation by storm with her film 'The Kerala Story', recently met with an accident in the city.

'The Kerala Story' has been mired in controversies and the cast and crew of the film have been receiving death threats from trolls.

Not just that, but politicians have also called for the film's ban in the country and accused the makers and the cast of trying to spread hate and incite violence through the film.

Adah Sharma meets with accident

On Sunday, Adah, who plays the lead in 'The Kerala Story', met with a road accident in the city.

According to a report in DNA, the team of 'The Kerala Story' was travelling to Karimnagar for a promotional event for their film, but met with an accident on the way. The report also stated that director Sudipto Sen was injured in the accident.

However, later in the day, Adah took to her Twitter handle and clarified that everyone was safe and that it was not a major accident.

"I'm fine guys . Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team ,all of us are fine, nothing serious , nothing major but thank you for the concern," she tweeted.

Sen too tweeted, "Thank u so much for ur concerns about our health. We are overwhelmed with ur calls & warm messages. Just wanted to tell u - we r now absolutely fine."

About 'The Kerala Story'

'The Kerala Story' has become one of the highest grossing films of the year so far as it entered the Rs 100 crore club on Saturday despite severe opposition and backlash.

The film is said to be based on the true story of three Kerala women who were converted to Islam and trafficked to Syria and Iraq to join the ISIS.

'The Kerala Story' was banned by the West Bengal government in the state, however, the Supreme Court later reprimanded the state government for declaring a ban despite the Censor Board approving the film.

On the other hand, the film has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.