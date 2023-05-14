"There is no place for terrorism in Madhya Pradesh", says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh will not be allowed to become The Kerala Story at any cost. ‘Love-Jihad’ and conversion would not be permitted in the state. Talking about the recent crackdown against the terrorist outfit Hizb Ut-Tahrir in Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that there is no place for terrorism in the state.

“Earlier also, the SIMI network was destroyed in the state and dacoits were eliminated from the Chambal region. Now, Naxalism has become restricted till Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and the border of Madhya Pradesh”, he added.

CM Chouhan was speaking to media persons in Bhopal on Sunday.

Further, he said no sooner did he receive the information that hardcore Islamic organisation Hizb Ut-Tahrir has become active in the state, he immediately instructed Anti-Terrorist Squad to go for a crackdown against the organisation.

Such is the pattern of this organisation that it destroys the lives of the people. The organisation does the conversion of the people, their daughter and pushes them into the marshy land of terrorism. At any cost, Madhya Pradesh will not be allowed to become the Kerala Story, he added.

He said that the ATS and central agencies have jointly arrested ten people from Bhopal, one from Chindwada and all of them are on police remand. Telangana police have arrested six people and busted a big network.

During the interrogation of the accused, it came to fore that they were running a training camp in the Raisen jungles. To get mixed with the society, some accused were working as a trainer, computer technician, auto driver, tailor etc. One accused from Koh-e-Fiza (Bhopal) was running a coaching class in the name of Auditorium Tutorial. They (accused) were working to trap the naïve girls to destroy their lives and doing the illegal work of conversion. No such things will be allowed on the soil of Madhya Pradesh and such organisations will be uprooted, he said.

