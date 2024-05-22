Kolar Six Lane Project: Dust Emission Posing Health & Environmental Concerns

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of the roads under Kolar six-lane project is generating fugitive dust emissions, particularly during the summer when the soil is dry. Despite orders from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) mandating regular water spraying to settle dust at the construction site, the authorities have failed to comply with the directives resulting in environmental and health concerns. Lack of dust control measures in the Kolar six-lane project has exposed the negligence of the concerned authorities. The officials at pollution control board, though assured to pull up the concerned agencies to ensure regular water spraying at construction sites. The green tribunal in its order had given clear instructions to PWD to ensure regular water sprinkling on the roads to reduce fugitive dust emission. The frequency of water sprinkling should be such that in no case, loose dust on the road should get dried enough to increase fugitive dust emission, the tribunal order stated. It has also directed for air quality monitoring by the company at a regular interval to assess the fugitive dust emission. The tribunal also emphasized on ensuring proper traffic arrangement to avoid traffic congestion during the construction phase. However, all the directions are biting dust

Construction of a six-lane cement concrete road is underway between Kolar Guest House, Bhopal to Kalkheda Kalapani. It has been named Shyama Prasad Mukherjee 06 lane Road.

‘Will talk to concerning agencies’

“I will talk to the concerned agency to ensure regular sprinkling of water at the construction site. Complaints have been made to the MP Pollution Control Board about large emission of dust due to construction.” - Brijesh Sharma, regional officer, MP Pollution Control Board

‘People’s health being compromised’

“Water is not being sprinkled on roads and construction sites to settle down the dust. Air pollution is getting worse with each passing day and people’s health being compromised. Pollution control board should ensure the compliance of the NGT order.” Nitin Saxena, NGT petitioner

‘Authorities least concerned’

“Dust emanating from the construction site is polluting the air and is detrimental to the environment. However, the authorities are least concerned about the compliance of the green tribunal’s guidelines and direction.” Rashid Noor Khan, environmentalist