Bhopal: Crimes Go Unabated Despite Police Crackdown; Model Code Of Conduct Still In Force

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though 60 listed criminals were externed from the district limits in last two months and model code of conduct (MCC) is still in force in Madhya Pradesh, stabbing incidents continue to occur unabated in the state capital.

The knife stabbings are a routine in Bhopal, which continued in full swing before and after Lok Sabha election, which ended on May 13 in Madhya Pradesh. In all, 29 stabbing incidents were reported from across the city, particularly from Old City areas, blowing the lid off the police’s claim of tightening the noose on listed criminals to ensure smooth conduct of election.

The recent attack on a listed criminal near Alpana Trijunction by another rival group in the wee hours of Monday has jolted Bhopal. Days after MCC was enforced, Bhopal police stated that close to 12,000 arms were deposited at all the 36 police stations of the city and listed criminals were put behind bars.

What is questionable is that if Bhopal police conducted combing drives and claimed to have arrested listed criminals, how stabbing incidents continue to occur.

Major incidents last month

April 29: Nefarious criminal Gangster Magistrate stabbed Akbar and Aazam at Kilol Park with his accomplices. He is still on the run.

April 19: Harsh, Shiva, Karan and Mangesh entered the slum located in Habiganj and stabbed Haji Nisaar following a monetary dispute. They were let off by police, after a case under the attempt-to-murder charges was registered against them.

April 14: Faiz, a listed criminal of Aishbagh area, asked his 72-year-old uncle for money. When he refused, Faiz stabbed him on his chest and neck. The man survived but Faiz is till on the run.

April 4: Listed criminal Naseem, who was serving sentence in jail on charges of robbery, was set free on April 4. Within 40 minutes, he committed robbery and stabbing in Shahjahanabad and Koh-e-fiza areas. Next day, he stabbed a painter in Mother India Colony for refusing to give him money for liquor.

Over 60 listed criminals externed When contacted, additional police commissioner Pankaj Shrivastava said police externed over 60 listed criminals from Bhopal to ensure smooth polling and maintain law and order. He, however, avoided commenting on emergence of more listed criminals in Bhopal.