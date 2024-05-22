Nursing College Bribery Scandal: CBI Books Four Of Its Officers On Tuesday; 13 Arrested So Far

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CBI investigating the nursing college bribery case has registered FIR against four of its own officers in the case, said the officials, on Tuesday.

The CBI registered the case on May 18th and so far the sleuths have arrested 13 from Indore, Bhopal, Ratlam and Jaipur which includes two police officers, directors of nursing colleges and middlemen. In compliance with orders of High Court, the CBI, Bhopal has been conducting state-wide inspections of various nursing colleges of the state. In order to conduct this inspection, a team was constituted which included officers of CBI, Bhopal, nursing staff nominated by Indian Nursing Council (INC) and patwaris.

According to CBI sources, the sleuths came to know that four of their officers involved in the investigation were taking bribes from the accused to give favourable reports.

THE MODUS OPERANDI

Inspector Rahul Raj, one of the corrupt officers, was in regular touch with the middlemen and shared the schedule of CBI inspection with various nursing college heads, fixing the bribe amount according to the deficiencies of their infrastructure, providing suitability report to ineligible nursing colleges and collected bribe amount from them.

It is also claimed that Rahul Raj used to have meeting with them at regular intervals. It is also claimed that the bribe money being collected by this cartel from each nursing college varied from Rs2 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs. This bribe money was later shared among CBI officers of the inspection team and the middlemen.

Source also claimed that in addition to this amount, Rs 25,000 to 50,000 was paid as bribe to each nursing officer and the specialist attached with the CBI team for each inspection.

Each patwari attached with the CBI team, was also paid a bribe amount of Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000. Bribe amount for the nursing officer, specialist and patwari used to be delivered by these private persons on the same day or next day of inspection.

Middlemen’s game

Jugal Kishore, the middleman, was mediating between the CBI inspection team and the nursing colleges of districts of Gwalior, Ratlam, Mandsaur and Ujjain. He used to contact various nursing colleges including Dr MB Sharma Nursing College, Ayush Gram, Banjali, Sejawta Road, Ratlam, Indra Academy of Nursing, Indore AkhandJyoti College of Nursing, Mandleshwar and several other such nursing colleges spread across Khargone, Mandleshwar.

Om Goswami, another middleman, was mediating between the CBI inspection team and the nursing colleges of districts of Indore, Dhar, Khargone, Mandleshwar, Ratlam and Mandsaur.

On behalf of the CBI inspection team, both used to contact various nursing colleges and collected the bribe amount promising them favourable report by CBI inspection team.

THE ACCUSED

The accused are Ashish Prasad, Dy SP, CBI, Bhopal and Rahul Raj, inspector, CBI, Bhopal, Sushil Kumar Majoka, inspector CBI, Bhopal, Rishi Kant Asathe, inspector, CBI, Bhopal, Jugal Kishore from Gwalior, Om Goswami from Indore, Anil Bhaskaran from Bhopal, Ravi Bhadoria from Indore, Preeti Tilakwar from Indore, Ved Sharma from Indore, Zuber Khan from Indore, Ashok Nagar from Jhalawar, Sachin Jain from Bhopal, Radha Raman from Gwalior, Rohit Sharma from Gwalior, Kamal Hirani of Shri Sai Baba College in Indore, Ashish Chouhan, director of Dhar College of Education, Mukesh Giri Goswami, the director of Shubhdeep College of Nursing in Indore, Mohit Niroge from Khargone Institute of Medical Science in Khargone, Gaurav Sharma, staff of Pratyansh College of Nursing in Indore, Rahul Sharma from Jaipur, Dharampal from Ganganagar.