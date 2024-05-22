International Day of Biodiversity: Madhya Pradesh Biodiversity Board in Dire State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has one of the richest diversity of flora and fauna in the county but Madhya Pradesh State Biodiversity Board (MPSBD), which is the prime body responsible for preserving it, is in dire state.

Established in 2005, the board does not have its building. It functions from a rented accommodation on the fourth floor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University building. The university has moved to new premises at Bishan Khedi and gave a portion of its building to the board. Earlier, the board functioned from first floor of Kisan Bhawan at Arera Hills. The office was gutted in a fire last year and board office had to move out. The board has no permanent employee as all the officials are on deputation from different departments, especially forest.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Vijay Kumar N Ambade is holding the additional charge of member-secretary of board. The board has only one officer - office secretary KC Malviya, who is on deputation from the forest department. He is of the rank of office superintendent. Earlier, Board had three other officials on deputation - one from the finance department and two veterinarians from veterinary department.

All the three have been called back by their parent departments. Initially, board had seven technical experts - all on contract. Four of them quit as they got better jobs. There are 12 contractual computer operators. Board’s expenses are met through a grant from forest department, which is Rs 4 crore to Rs 6 crore per year. Besides, National Biodiversity Board gives grants to board based on activities. The biodiversity of Madhya Pradesh comprises about 5,000 plant species, 500 bird species and 180 fish species.

No activity

MP State Biodiversity Board is not organising any activity on International Day of Biodiversity on May 22 as Model Code of Conduct is in force. The Board used to organise a painting competition on the day. It may be held in July, officials said.