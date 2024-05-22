MP Universities: Makhanlal Chaturvedi University Ranked 27th Among India's Best State Run Multi Disciplinary Universities.

Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCU) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCNUJC), Bhopal has been ranked 27th among state run multi disciplinary Universities in the latest survey of India's best universities by one of the leading English news magazines The Week.

MCNUJC was set up by the Madhya Pradesh Government. The research survey done in collaboration with Hansa also lists MCNUJC at 77th rank among India's 100 best universities. MCNUJC, Asia's first and India's largest media University, also ranks 15th among the top universities in the West zone.

Vice Chancellor of MCNUJC Professor K G Suresh attributed the university's consistent growth to teamwork and said such rankings help in boosting the morale of the faculty, staff and students. In the last four years, the university has shifted to three new campuses in Bhopal, Rewa and Datia. It was also among the first universities in the country to implement the National Education Policy 2020.

The university in the last three years has been ranked among top Media institutions by successive surveys including among top 10 by India Today and Open magazines. Besides journalism & mass communication, the university offers UG, PG and Ph.D programmes in computer science, management and Library science. It has a massive network of 1600 Associated Study Institutions with over 1.5 lakh students. The university had recently launched India's latest community radio station Radio Karmveer. It is also in the process of getting NAAC Accreditation soon. Of late, the University has also started departments of cinema studies and Indian languages, Professor Suresh added.