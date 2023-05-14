MP Board class 5 and 8 exam results to be declared on Monday | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has completed evaluation of Class 5 and Class 8 answer sheets and is all set to release the results on May 15. School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will issue the results of both classes at Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Institution at 12.30 pm on Monday.

Rajya Shiksha Kendra director Dhanraju informed that last year, board pattern exams were held for the students of class 5 and class 8 studying in government schools. In the year 2022-23, board pattern exams were held for all such students studying in all government schools, private schools and Madrasas. In these exams, around 24 lakh students from 87000 government schools, 24000 private schools and more than 1000 students from Madarsa have participated.

Earlier, it was speculated that the results might get delayed due to the evaluators being caught up in uploading marks on the portal along with checking copies.