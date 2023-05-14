MP: Central India Academy students excel in 10th, 12th CBSE exams

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Central India Academy, Dewas came out with flying colours in class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams. Sixty-eight students wrote the class XII papers and 65 of them secured first division. Thirty students scored more than 80%. Vanshita Gajeshwar of Commerce stream scored 96.4% and stood first in school. She was followed by Jiya Kumawat of Humanities with 95.8% and Khushi Mandhani of Commerce with 94.6%.

Rupesh Patel topped in science stream with 87.2%. In class 1,0 88 students appeared in the exam and 71 secured first division. Twenty-three of them scored more than 80%. Niyati Jaiswal with 91.6% marks topped in the school merit list. She was followed by Abhijeet Choudhary with 91.4% and Akshat Thakur, Arnav Nadkar and Satswi Panchal with 91%. School director Charansingh Arora, principal Reeta Singh and entire academic staff members congratulated school students on their achievement.

Flying Colours of San Thome Academy Students in Board Results

Dewas: CBSE declared its 10th and 12th Board Results on 12th May 2023 in which like every year, the students of San Thome Academy, Bhopal Road excelled.

From class 12th Divyansh Mourya (Humanities) topped with 93.8%, Priyam Shrivastava (PCM) scored 93.2% , Harsh Modi (PCB) secured 92% and Daksh Jain (Commerce) scored 90.2% and made the school feel proud. 7 students scored 90% and above, 40 students got 80% and above, 57 students got distinction. From class 10th, Jiya Parmar topped with 96.2%, Danya Khattar secured 94.6%, Ichcha Gupta 94.4%, Mohd.

Faizan Mansuri 93.6%, Mohd. Jabiruddin Shaikh 93.2%. 21 students secured 90% and above, 65 students scored 80% and above and 99 students got distinction and made the school proud and the result was excellent. The School Management, Principal and staff congratulated the students and parents for their success.