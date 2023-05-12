On Cam: MP agri minister Patel rebukes cops after villagers complain negligence of duty in Dewas, orders suspension

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): State Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel lost his cool after listening to the villager's plight at Satwas village in Dewas district. Minister was on the way to Harda from Indore and immediately rushed to Satwas police station and ordered the suspension of the entire staff of a police station for not removing a damaged dumper causing accidents on the road.

The minister has also asked for the registration of an FIR against the officers. Video of the entire incident going all around in which the minister rebukes police station in-charge Amit Singh Jadone, while the officer tries to calm him down.

The matter was reported at around 11 pm on Thursday when Patel was returning to Harda and the villagers stopped his car and complained about a damaged dumper standing on the road for the past five days. The villagers also told him that due to the dumper, many accidents have happened.

Patel first made a video of the dumper and then went to the police station.

The minister scolded the station in-charge and said: "You people are trying to tarnish the image of the government".

He said he had issued an order to suspend and dismiss the entire police station staff, including the station in-charge.

As per the villagers, for the last 3-4 days, a defective dumper was standing at Dabri Fhate on the Dewas-Indore road. About six people were injured after colliding with this dumper. Even on Thursday night at around 8 pm, a person resident of Dabri village collided with it. He was referred to Indore in critical condition.

Patel first shot the video and later marched to the police station. Immediately after moving out of the car, the minister asked for the police station in-charge. Amit Singh Jadone moved out of the police station building to receive the minister. Minister first asked his name and as soon as Jadone introduce himself, minister Patel said, “You don't feel ashamed. Dumper has been standing on the road for five days. Due to this, more than 10 people have been injured. What do your police do after that? what do you do? You get a salary”.

On this TI Jadone replied that he went to training. On this minister Patel said that you were on training, so what was your police station doing? Just now five people got injured in front of me. The entire police station was suspended. Write their names, I will suspend the entire police station. If you are not fit for the job, I will sack you. You are not fit for a job, you should be in jail. There will be an FIR against you. You have tarnished the image of the government.

After this, minister Patel also scolded the party workers. He said that you are a party worker, you should take care.

After this, the minister told TI that you people only defame the government. A dumper is standing only a kilometer away from the police station. You are there to save lives, or you are there to give lives. The government has a bad name because of corrupt and useless officials like you.