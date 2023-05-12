 SC issues notice to WB govt over ban on The Kerala Story, says 'It is running in other states, Bengal is not different'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSC issues notice to WB govt over ban on The Kerala Story, says 'It is running in other states, Bengal is not different'

SC issues notice to WB govt over ban on The Kerala Story, says 'It is running in other states, Bengal is not different'

The top court also issued notice to Tamil Nadu government

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
Adah Sharma in The Kerala Story | A still from the film's trailer

The Supreme Court on May 12 issued notice to West Bengal on a petition filed by the makers of The Kerala Story challenging the decision of the Mamata Banerjee-led government to ban the film in the state.

A couple of days back, the makers also alleged that the movie was facing a 'shadow' ban in Tamil Nadu and sought protection for screening the film in the southern state.

Reportedly, the apex court has also issued a notice to Tamil Nadu government.

Read Also
The Kerala Story: Delhi woman files fresh plea in HC over ban on film, says 'It is fundamental right...
article-image

SC: The Kerala Story is released in the rest of the country, West Bengal is not different

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha posted the matter to next Wednesday.

The Supreme Court also said that the film has released in the rest of the country and West Bengal is not different.

"If the film can run in other parts of the country, why should the State of West Bengal ban the film? If the public does not think that the film is not worth seeing, they will not see it. It is running in other parts of the country which have similar demographic profile as West Bengal. Why should you not allow a film to run?" SC asked.

Ban on The Kerala Story in West Bengal

The makers of The Kerala Story had approached the Supreme Court challenging the decision of Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government to ban the movie. They had also alleged that the movie is facing a 'shadow' ban in Tamil Nadu and seek protection for screening the film in the southern state.

The West Bengal Chief Minister had announced the decision to ban the screening of the Adah Sharma-starrer "to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state". The Government invoked the powers under Section 6(1) of the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1954 for this.

Read Also
NC registered against NCP leader Jitendra Awhad for his comments on 'The Kerala Story'
article-image

The Kerala Story Controversy

The Kerala Story depicts how women from Kerala were forcefully tricked through love jihad, impregnated, and trafficked to Iraq and Syria to join the ISIS.

The film has found itself at the centre of controversies ever since its trailer was released and several political leaders have accused the film of being aimed at spreading hate in the country.

The Kerala Story has left the country divided and has resulted into a massive political upheaval as several leaders complained the the film was made with the agenda to spread hate against the Muslim community.

The film also stars Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani, and Yogita Bihani in lead roles.

Read Also
The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 7: Adah Sharma's film crosses ₹80 crore mark in a week...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik plays with loaded gun at restaurant, Mumbai Police files complaint

Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik plays with loaded gun at restaurant, Mumbai Police files complaint

SC issues notice to WB govt over ban on The Kerala Story, says 'It is running in other states,...

SC issues notice to WB govt over ban on The Kerala Story, says 'It is running in other states,...

The Kerala Story: Delhi woman files fresh plea in HC over ban on film, says 'It is fundamental right...

The Kerala Story: Delhi woman files fresh plea in HC over ban on film, says 'It is fundamental right...

WATCH: Malaika Arora gets annoyed as paps call out her name, asks them to shush

WATCH: Malaika Arora gets annoyed as paps call out her name, asks them to shush

Bindu reveals she was denied Filmfare award despite maximum votes: 'Jaya Bachchan was awarded...

Bindu reveals she was denied Filmfare award despite maximum votes: 'Jaya Bachchan was awarded...