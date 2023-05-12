The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 7: Adah Sharma's film crosses ₹80 crore mark in a week amid raging controversy

Sudipto Sen and Vipul Amrutlal Shah's film 'The Kerala Story' is unfazed by the controversies which have surrounded the film, and in fact, it seems that the debate is only working in the film's favour.

'The Kerala Story' is the hottest topic in the town right now and the popularity is reflecting in its box office numbers too.

As on Friday, after a week since its release on May 5, 'The Kerala Story' can easily be labelled as 'superhit' as the film has already collected a whopping Rs 80 crore.

The Kerala Story records smashing first week numbers

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'The Kerala Story' has been witnessing a phenomenal growth during the current week. While the collections for a film usually start to decline after its first weekend, it seems to be the other way round when it comes to 'The Kerala Story'.

On Thursday, 'The Kerala Story' minted Rs 12.50 crore, which is slightly more than the Rs 12 crore it earned on Wednesday.

It opened on May 5 with Rs 8.03 crore, followed by Rs 11.22 crore on Saturday, Rs 16.40 crore on Sunday, Rs 10.07 crore on Monday and Rs 11.14 crore on Tuesday.

The total box office collection of 'The Kerala Story' now stands at Rs 81.36 crore.

The Kerala Story controversy

'The Kerala Story' is said to be based on true stories of three women from the southern state who were tricked into joining the ISIS through the means of love jihad.

The film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in lead roles.

'The Kerala Story' has sparked a massive political upheaval in the country with several leaders calling for a ban on the film. While West Bengal has already banned it in the state, Tamil Nadu theatre owners have refused to screen it citing law and order scare.

Several political leaders, including the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan himself, are of the opinion that the film has been made to spread hate against a particular community.

'The Kerala Story' has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.