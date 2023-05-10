 The Kerala Story to release in 37 countries amid controversy, Adah Sharma thanks people
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Kerala Story to release in 37 countries amid controversy, Adah Sharma thanks people

The Kerala Story to release in 37 countries amid controversy, Adah Sharma thanks people

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress thanked her fans, who appreciated her act in the eye-opener movie.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
The Kerala Story Adah Sharma | Instagram

The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma is winning hearts among the audience for her laudable performance in her recently released film. Despite several controversies surrounding the film, it has managed to perform exceptionally well in theatres.

The actress, who is enjoying the amazing feedback that her film has received, reacted to the same recently via her Instagram post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress thanked her fans, who appreciated her act in the eye-opener film. She plays the character of Shalini Unnikrishnan, a Malayali nurse who becomes victim to ‘love jihad’, converts to Islam, and joins ISIS, before landing in jail in Afghanistan.

Read Also
The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 5: Adah Sharma's controversial film crosses ₹50 crore...
article-image

Adah Sharma shares an update with the fans

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress expressed gratitude towards the audience who watched the film and also informed them about the film's release in more countries soon.

Her post caption reads: "Thank you to all the crores of you who are going to watch our film; thank you for making it trend; thank you for loving my performance. This weekend, the 12th #TheKeralaStory releases internationally in 37 countries (or more): "#adahsharma."

Read Also
Anurag Kashyap REACTS to The Kerala Story ban in West Bengal: 'It is just wrong'
article-image

The Kerala Story Controversy

This Sudipto Sen directorial attracted enough controversy just with the release of its trailer. Film critics have likened it to The Kashmir Files and called the film "false propaganda," which is destroying communal harmony.

While the Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh governments have declared ‘The Kerala Story’ tax-free in their respective states, it has been banned in West Bengal.

Regarding the allegations over the film, producer Vipul Shah said that they wouldn’t say anything without evidence, and Sudipto Sen had conducted 4 years of research before making this film.

Read Also
Union minister Smriti Irani: Parties who oppose 'The Kerala Story', stand with terrorists org
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manoj Bajpayee on Bandaa based on Asaram case: 'We only filmed it, there is no change from our side'

Manoj Bajpayee on Bandaa based on Asaram case: 'We only filmed it, there is no change from our side'

Vikram Vedha on OTT: When and where to watch Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer online

Vikram Vedha on OTT: When and where to watch Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer online

Priyanka Chopra opens up on husband Nick Jonas dating Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus: 'I don't give a...

Priyanka Chopra opens up on husband Nick Jonas dating Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus: 'I don't give a...

Tovino Thomas breaks silence on The Kerala Story controversy: '3 out of 35 million cannot be...

Tovino Thomas breaks silence on The Kerala Story controversy: '3 out of 35 million cannot be...

The Kerala Story to release in 37 countries amid controversy, Adah Sharma thanks people

The Kerala Story to release in 37 countries amid controversy, Adah Sharma thanks people