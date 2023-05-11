NC registered against NCP leader Jitendra Awhad for his comments on 'The Kerala Story'

Jitendra Awhad | File Photo

Thane: The Vartak Nagar police on Wednesday registered a non-cognisable (NC) offence on charge of defamation against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former housing minister Jitendra Awhad for his comments on 'The Kerala Story' movie.

Sadashiv Nikam, senior police inspector, Vartak Nagar police station said, "We have registered an non-cognisable (NC) against Jitendra Awhad under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 500 (defamation) after a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) worker filed a complaint against him for allegedly defaming the film by claiming that it was based on fake incidents."

Earlier Awhad while speaking with the media said, 'The Kerala Story' movie has not only tarnished the image of Kerala but have also insulted the women of the state. They said 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS, but the real figure is three."

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and home minister Devendra Fadnavis watched the movie on Tuesday night and appealed all the people to watch it. He also said that inquiry will be conducted against Awhad for defaming the film and also making unnecessary statements and appropriate action will be taken against him.