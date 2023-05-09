NCP leader Jitendra Awhad demands action against 'The Kerala Story' Director for tarnishing Kerala's image | File pic

Thane: Jitendra Awhad, MLA of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has demanded strong action against Sudipto Sen, director the movie 'The Kerala Story'. He told newspersons on Tuesday that the film aimed only at sensationalism . He alleged that the purpose of the film tarnished the fair image of Kerala and its women. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was promoting the movie, which deals with love jihad and global terrorism, with a view to bring about communal polarisation. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had endorsed this film. He said it was significant that the movie was made tax-free in BJP-ruled states.

Awhad claimed that the film was not based on reality. The claim that 32,000 women of Kerala were weaned away from their religion and made to join terror outfits was totally baseless.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad quits General Secretary post day after Sharad Pawar resigns as party chief

Awhad slams makers of film

Ahwad tweeted that, "A movie released in the name of Kerala is the height of fakeness. The actual situation in Kerala is different. About 36 per cent of the money that comes to India from abroad is sent by the citizens of Kerala. Last year they remitted Rs 2.36 lakh crore. Kerala's literacy rate is 96 percent, compared to India's 76 per cent. The number of citizens living below the poverty line in Kerala is 0.76 per cent. The number of citizens below the poverty line in the country is 22 per cent. The infant mortality rate in Kerala is 6 percent. In Assam it is 42 per cent, while in Uttar Pradesh it is 46 percent. Kerala's per capita income is 7 per cent which is more than India's."

Ahwad while speaking with the media said, "The producer of the film himself said that the film is a story of about three women then why in the film he shown the story of 32,000 women? Why you want to defame the women of Kerala. By producing and showing such film you want to show that our women are stupid and they don't understand anything and act as they want. The spread of hatred should be stopped."

Read Also Mumbai: Man booked for posting obscene tweet against Jitendra Awhad