Mumbai: Man booked for posting obscene tweet against Jitendra Awhad

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad | ANI

A case has been registered at Rabodi police station against a person who posted obscene tweets against NCP leader Jitendra Awhad. The abusive post surfaced on a twitter handle.

The complaint was registered by NCP city president Anand Paranjape, Uthalsar block president Sameer Pendhare and the party’s social media chief Jatin Kothari.

Senior Police Inspector Santosh Ghatekar said an unknown person has been booked under Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008. Further investigation is underway, he said.