 Mumbai: Man booked for posting obscene tweet against Jitendra Awhad
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man booked for posting obscene tweet against Jitendra Awhad

Mumbai: Man booked for posting obscene tweet against Jitendra Awhad

The complaint was registered by NCP city president Anand Paranjape, Uthalsar block president Sameer Pendhare and the party’s social media chief Jatin Kothari.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad | ANI

A case has been registered at Rabodi police station against a person who posted obscene tweets against NCP leader Jitendra Awhad. The abusive post surfaced on a twitter handle.

The complaint was registered by NCP city president Anand Paranjape, Uthalsar block president Sameer Pendhare and the party’s social media chief Jatin Kothari.

Senior Police Inspector Santosh Ghatekar said an unknown person has been booked under Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008. Further investigation is underway, he said.

Read Also
Mumbai: Get North Indian repast at the newly opened Nksha in Churchgate 
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Respite for Mumbaikars: IMD predicts unseasonal rains, thunderstorms in next 48 hours

Respite for Mumbaikars: IMD predicts unseasonal rains, thunderstorms in next 48 hours

Mumbai: Rigid NEP policies worry autonomous college principals

Mumbai: Rigid NEP policies worry autonomous college principals

Banquets in Thane flout fire safety norms, crackers lit inside during marriage ceremony

Banquets in Thane flout fire safety norms, crackers lit inside during marriage ceremony

Mumbai: Man killed for not giving ₹10 to friends to buy toddy

Mumbai: Man killed for not giving ₹10 to friends to buy toddy

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO uploads info on 22.5% plots allotted to airport affected persons

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO uploads info on 22.5% plots allotted to airport affected persons