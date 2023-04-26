Mumbai: Get North Indian repast at the newly opened Nksha in Churchgate 

Mumbai is renowned for its thriving culinary scene, and Nksha is the latest addition to the city's ever-growing list of restaurants. The new culinary destination in South Mumbai opened its doors for Mumbaikars last Sunday. We were completely awestruck with the Art Deco-influenced interior complete with the vintage era of Bombay.

The restaurant undeniably reflects the city's arresting glamour of the '50s and '60s boasting an elegant and sophisticated atmosphere. The space truly exudes a warm aura with contemporary seating and tasteful décor. Apart from the charm of South Bombay, the ambience here is an amalgamation of India's rich heritage and culture. For instance, the dome motifs and rose gold accents transport you to Rajasthan's old Havelies.

The fine dining restaurant is the latest offering by renowned food connoisseurs Pranav M. Rungta and Chef Vikram Arora, under Churchgate Hospitality Private Limited (CHPL), who are also behind Tamak in Santacruz, Zao Cha House in Bandra and Sforno in Worli.

Curated by Chef Vikram Arora, the menu boasts mostly North Indian dishes along with some experimental versions of a few Indian dishes. We started our meal with Kachoris which were pleasantly served in an amuse-bouche. The sweet and spicy mini kachoris made for a delicious start. To add to the flavour, we picked Dahi Bhalla Papri Chaat which came with berries instead of tomato chutney. We loved the combination of berries with curd.

A plate of Palak & Betel Leaf Chaat is surely not going to disappoint you. We savoured that till we finished our meal. The perfectly fried Palak leaf topped with salted boondi, sev, curd, pomegranate seeds, and ginger julienne with mint made this a perfect snack.

In the chaat section, there's also Burrata Chaat, Norwegian Raw Salmon Chaat with jamun sirka, mirchi, peanut crunch and nimbu cheel, Roasted Sweet Potato Tikki Chaat served with sweet potato chips and Lucknawi Potato Chaat.

Next, we tried Shahjanabadi AKA Old Delhi Paneer Tikka, which came seasoned with brown onion, garlic and yellow chilli. When paired with green chutney, the perfectly cooked paneer on tandoor melted in our mouths. Don't miss to try their Tulsi Chutney, Sooke Tamatar, Cheddar & Mozzarella Kulcha from the Kulcha section. Yes, there's a whole different Kulcha section on the menu! The dried tomatoes with freshly grated tulsi chutney made a divine combination of all three flavours in its name. The appetisers menu is huge with many experimental dishes. Trying them all is humanly not possible but we were spoilt for choice and ended up trying more than we could stuff ourselves with.

We moved to the mains and quickly asked for Punjabi Kamal Kakdi Matar (Lotus Stem with Peas) made in tomato gravy and smoked with kasoori methi. One seldom gets to get this rich North Indian dish and we were pleasantly surprised and eager to try that with steamed rice. The perfectly boiled lotus stem blended well with the tomato gravy. It did remind us of 'Maa ke haath ka khana' as every Punjabi and Sindhi family serves Lotus Stem sabzi as part of a grand feast.

We had no space for dessert but couldn't leave without trying Brioche Shahi Tukda which had a subtle hint of pistachio and rose. This luxury dessert is a must-try. We paired our meal with a Hawa Mahal cocktail sans Vodka. The mixologist obliged us and prepared it with pomegranate juice and a sugar concoction. We also tried a drink whipped with Kashmiri kahwa and apple juice. In addition, there's a huge section of non-vegetarian dishes from across regions to choose from.

From 12 PM – 4 PM & 7 Pm – 12 AM

Contact: +91 98204 73555.

