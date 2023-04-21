Mumbai: This new cloud kitchen by Masterchef Winner Abinas Nayak serves traditional food of Odisha

We all desire to travel fearlessly across India and try the traditional cuisine of each region. And while we all try to cover one place at a time, there are number of cloud kitchens opening up with the promise to serve close-to-authentic fare, Now, food enthusiasts may have little to worry about. The newest cloud kitchen is Oddiyana by Masterchef Winner Abinas Nayak and Rroshashala Foods Pvt Ltd.

This is the first cloud kitchen by Abinas and his collaborative venture Rroshashala, and it serves Odia cuisine that has been passed down from the generations. We sampled a meal for two that included dishes such as Potala Korma, Jackfruit Tikki, Chenna Tarkari, Dahi Macha, Chicken Besara, Poda Mutton, Steem Rice paired with Paneer Besara and Dahi Baingan, Kanika Rice, Chaula Kheer, Amba Khatta, Khaja, and Chenna Pana with cottage cheese.

The dishes came packed in easy to handle recyclable boxes. The packaging sleeves were colour coded— in green and red — making it easy to identify vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. We started our meal with Jackfruit Tikki. The velvety melt-in-mouth tikkis were delicious and the spice was just the way we like it. The vegetarian starter Chenna Tarkari, Dahi Macha with white rice made a complete meal. The balanced flavours of cashew and masalas with curd made this main course a hit. For non-veg the Prawns Kari was the highlight between Chicken Besara, and Poda Mutton. The coconut flavour paired with mustered oil made the dish creamy and delightful. Though we could taste all the notes of spices in other dishes, the flavours were subtle on the palate.

The Meetha Kanika Rice, cooked in ghee, jaggery, and rich in flavour with a host of dry fruits in it, the rice weren't too greasy. Sweet rice differ from one region to another, but this Odia Kanika Rice were quite unique and brown in colour. The Amba Khatta and Khaja are their must-try. Though it is easily available across multiple restaurants in the city, Khaja is fried to perfection and soaked in just the right amount of syrup. We ended the meal with Chenna Pana blended with cottage cheese and banana. This may not be the perfect dish to end the elaborate meal, but we couldn't hold ourselves not trying it. Portions are large enough for two people, though we feel rice quantity could have been more and pricing for each dish is on point.

Must try: Amba Khatta, Jackfruit Tikki, and Dahi Macha.

Price: Rs 1,000 for two.