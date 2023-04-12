Mumbai: Juhu's new vegetarian restaurant The Bombay Cartel offers multicuisine indulgence in a serene modern setting

Tucked in one of the tallest buildings of Juhu, the two-level Bombay Cartel (TBC) offers a breathtaking view of the cityscape along with a mild soothing gush of the sea breeze as we step up to the rooftop. The calmly lit place was the second stop for us after we finished our small plates and drinks on the first floor — a 75-seater luxury restaurant space.

This is the second outlet of TBC after Lower Parel, serving multi-cuisine vegetarian fare of unique small plates, and wholesome large plates with exquisite drinks and craft cocktails. The restaurant invited us for a tasting and we drove down on a weekend night. The spacious interiors blend intricately with bespoke pattern terrazzo tile flooring and comfortable seating.

We started with small plates which came with French Fries and Nachoes in along with Charles Marbles — cheese and corn-coated rounds. There were also Naan Cheese munchies. More than the food we loved the ambience. What caught our attention were the small carts in which small plates like Panipuri, Bhelpuri, mini Vada Pav, and Kanda Bhajjis were served. The place is heaven for vegetarians as you get a substitute for each non-vegetarian dish. There's also a Jain variant for many of the dishes you wish to try.

Next, we tried their Poached Dumplings and Blue Rice Asparagus Tempura. The dumplings were delicious and so was the perfectly cooked blue rice. The Hummus toast was the highlight of our meal which we paired with a specially made guava drink. We recommend their Pizza Bao Bomb and Grande Nachos as starters which you can pair with a cocktail from their extensive beverage menu.

Complete your meal with cookies or cakes and we promise you won't regret it. The Bombay Cartel's modern menu has an elaborate fare of more than 159 dishes. What's interesting is that there is a good representation of soul food dishes from Indian, Asian, Mexican and Italian cuisine to ensure there is something for everyone to have a timeless dining experience.





