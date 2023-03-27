Mumbai: This newest restaurant Mezcalita in Churchgate is your one stop for Mexican favours

Interior of Mezcalita in Churchgate |

As you push through the lime green ornamented double doors, you feel the weight of the world slip away as you are instantly transported into the vibrant and lively land of Mezcalita, the newly opened Mexican Cantina and Tequila bar in Churchgate. The walls are adorned with colourful murals depicting Mexico's rich cultural heritage, the new restaurant beckons you on a journey of discovery.

Offering a refreshingly non-clichéd and contemporary interpretation of Mexico, as you take a seat at Mezcalita, your eyes are drawn to the diverse furniture that surrounds you, each piece telling its own unique story. From the leather-clad tribal chairs that evoke the spirit of ancient warriors, to the light pink and green coloured cane wicker chairs that bring to mind the lazy afternoons spent lounging in the sun, and the plush velvet chairs that beckon you to sink in and stay awhile, every piece here takes you to a journey to Mexico.

Helmed by Vicky Singh and Rizwan Amlani the food menu here is full of delicious dishes from all over the country. The menu highlights various versions of the Guacamole, Nachos Con Chile, Salads, Ceviches, a large Mexi-Conscious section, Las Entradas (starters) that range from Quesadillas, Tacos to Panuchos, Alambres and big plates.

The vegetarian food is infused with love and authenticity by the chefs. Expect an illustrious menu ranging from Aguachile Jícama, a spiced broth of lemon, coriander and green chillies also a Pescado version – this is a staple in Sinaloa, Panucho — the taco’s cousin from Yucatán, Don Hucho, and Portobello. There's also Veggie Burritos, Cottage Cheese Torta De Chilaquiles, a streetside Mexican delight with a side of fries, and Flautas Ahogadas.

Meat and seafood eaters can check out Mexican leche de tigre – a Peruvian classic from the Mexican coast of Guerrero. From Lamb Panuchos, Chicken Quesadillas, to a favourite Habanero Prawns, and Pork Ribs, this section is full of Mexican delight. The tacos (made with masa dough is hand rolled and pressed) are rooted from various parts of Mexico. Birria Taco which is Mexico’s favourite snack and hangover cure, Buff Taco – a Baja California special, Carnita Taco – a gem from the central Mexican state of Michoacán are on the menu.

Finish your meal with popular Mexican Tres Leches De Cereza, Mexican Chocolate Cake, and Frozen Berry Soup which is served with a strawberry sorbet and mint. In case you are not in a mood of some refreshing drinks check out their beverage menu which has tequila, mezcal, or agave-based cocktails. Choose from Cha-Chinga, Oaxaca to Osaka, and La Pomela. for non-alcoholics, Horchata, a drink made of rice, cinnamon, cardamom, condensed milk, evaporated milk, and almond, and Agua Fresca are some of the highlights.

All days. 12 pm to 1.30 am

Price: Rs 1,700 + for two without alcohol

Rs 2,400 + with alcohol

Contact: +91.8657512648 | +91.8657406120

