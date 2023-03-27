Mumbai: Bayroute launches new Sunday brunch menu with Middle Eastern and Greek flavours

When Bayroute first opened its doors in Mumbai's Cuffe Parade, it took Mumbaikars on a delightful culinary journey through the streets of Egypt, Morocco, Lebanon, Greece, and Turkey. Now, this chain of restaurants has launched new Sunday brunch menu with free drinks for women on Tuesdays.

With modern and minimalistic interiors paired with warm, dreamy vibe of Morocco's elegant cafes, the eatery boasts Middle Eastern motifs carved on the walls reflecting the warmth and exuberance of the region. For the Brunch menu, expect Shorba Manti, an Armenian delectable lamb soup served with baked lamb dumpling, garlic yogurt, and Sumac dew; Dukkah Lamb Shawarma, a mix of hazelnut and coriander dukkah, pulled lamb, and mint lambneh; and Tava Karides, which consists of Turkish-style prawns glazed in butter, parsley and limun.

Mitali Vyas

The menu also includes a variety of hot grills from the Middle East which include Meshwi, a range of cultured sourdough bread called Tarah, hummus, cold mezze, and more. The feast is incomplete without some of their decadent desserts include Zafrani Milk Cake, Baklava, Chocolate Fondant, and Lotus Milk Cake.

Besides the brunch menu, Bayroute recently launched its Greek menu, which includes a luscious array of dishes. Some of the delicacies include Tahini Caeser, Santorina Beet Carpaccio, consisting of cinnamon and all-spice berry pickled beets, sated and laced in raspberry vinaigrette and veggies; 7-Layer Shawarma; delectable hot and cold Mezze; Spanakopita, which is a Greek pie stuffed with spinach and feta cheese; and Prawn Saganaki are among the exquisite culinary wonders. Some of the decadent dishes include Greek Loukoumades, Pistachio Fondant, and Baked Greek Yogurt, among others.

As for the drinks, pick a glass of Thai Meets Middle East, a refreshing blend of coconut water, forest honey, galangal, lemongrass, and kaffir lime shaken with galangal, lemongrass, and kaffir lime. The Greek Goddess, which is a creamy, delicious blend of vanilla Greek yogurt, wild berries, and mint. The Arabic Date Palm Shake is the highlight of this section.

Price: Rs 1999 + with unlimited beverages

Rs 2499 + with unlimited alcohol

