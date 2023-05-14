The Kerala Story Box Office Collection: Amid controversy, Adah Sharma's film enters ₹100-crore club in 9 days

The Kerala Story is all set to become one of the biggest films of the year as it has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office within nine days of its release.

The Sudipto Sen-directorial has been surrounded with controversies since the moment the trailer was dropped online. Even after the film's release in theatres, protests have erupted in several parts of the country. The film also faced ban in West Bengal. Several politicians have also accused the makers of trying to spread hate against a particular religion through the film.

As per the latest figures, 'The Kerala Story' has made a place for itself in the Rs 100 crore club.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed that the film had a 'super solid Saturday' as it saw a big jump in its box office collection.

It opened with Rs 8.05 crore at the box office last week, but since then, the numbers have only gone up.

The Kerala Story controversy

'The Kerala Story' is said to tell the true story of three women from the southern state who were tricked and impregnated and later trafficked to countries like Iraq and Syria to join the ISIS.

It stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani in lead roles. It has been directed by Sudipto Ghosh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The West Bengal government had banned 'The Kerala Story' in the state post its release, but on Friday, the Supreme Court rapped the authorities in the eastern state for the decision.

Tamil Nadu theatre owners had refused to screen the film in their cinema halls citing law and order scares, and the SC has now issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu government to look into the matter.

On the other hand, 'The Kerala Story' has been made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.