'The Emperor Is Naked': Prakash Raj Takes Brutal Dig At PM Modi's 'Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar' Clarion Call

Actor Prakash Raj took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan, 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' clarion call. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA is ahead of the INDI alliance. However, the saffron party alliance failed to cross the promised 400 mark.

Taking a dig at Modi, Prakash re-shared an X user's video in which she mocked PM Modi's 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' slogan.

He said, "The EMPEROR IS NAKED… he is forced to walk with someone else’s support now … 😂😂😂. … Thank you INDIA and the responsible Civil Society … for puncturing his Ego and for showing his place.. We fought well for our Country … and We shall continue to…💪💪💪 #JaiHind #justasking."

Check out the tweet: