Swara Bhasker REACTS To BJP's Shocking Defeat In Ayodhya: 'Ram Ke Naam Par Paap Karne Waalon Ko...'

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker reacted to Bharatiya Janata Party's shocking defeat in Faizabad (Ayodhya), the land of newly-built Ram Mandir. For those unversed, the BJP suffered a defeat in Faizabad constituency as Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Prasad won the seat, defeating sitting BJP MP Lallu Singh by over 54,500 votes.

The defeat has come as a surprise to many. Reacting to the same, Swara, who is quite vocal about the political scenario in India, took to her official X account and wrote, "Shree Ram ka naam badnaam karney waalon ko, unke naam par paap karney waalon ko Jai Siya Ram."

In another social media post, Swara stated that hate, arrogance and corruption have been defeated by the people of India.

She wrote, "They said the Titanic was unsinkable! And then one day... it sank! Notwithstanding who forms the government, today hate, corruption, greed and arrogance have been defeated by India."

The Election Commission of India announced the final results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday (June 4). While the BJP won 240 seats, the Congress registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, defying all expectations and predictions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has managed to secure a third term, however, the BJP will need to rely on the support of other parties in his coalition - JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP's chief Chandrababu Naidu.

It may also be mentioned that for the first time, since the BJP swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own.

Swara is known for her outspoken personality and the actress never shies away from expressing her views and opinions on various political and other issues. She tied the knot with social activist and SP leader Fahad Ahmad in 2023 and in September last year, they were blessed with their first child, a daughter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the film Jahaan Chaar Yaar. She has not announced her upcoming projects yet.