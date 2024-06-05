'Hat Trick': Esha Deol Congratulates Mother Hema Malini's For Her Mathura Win In Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Hema Malini on Tuesday was elected for a straight third term in Lok Sabha from Mathura by securing 5,10,064 votes against her nearest rival, Mukesh Dhangar of the Congress, whose vote count was 2,93,407. Her win in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 undoubtedly brought a huge smile to the faces of her fans and family members.

Congratulating her mother over her win, actor Esha Deol took to Instagram and wrote, "Congratulations mamma (heart emoji) Hat trick."

Hema Malini began her political career in 1999. In 2003, she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha for a six-year term by President APJ Abdul Kalam and officially joined the BJP in 2004.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, she won the Mathura constituency from RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, she again emerged victorious from the Mathura constituency.

On scoring a hat-trick, Hema Malini told media, "I am very happy that I am getting a chance to serve people for the third time, I thank people. I am getting an opportunity to complete all the work that was left incomplete. I also thank the workers of our alliance." During this year's Lok Sabha Elections, Hema Malini's daughters Esha and Ahana even stepped out and campaigned for the 'Sholay' star in Mathura.

While speaking to ANI, Esha praised the development and preservation efforts in Mathura and Vrindavan.

"There's so much to say about Mathura, I'm coming here after some time, and there's been so much development. It feels so good here. And the special thing is that along with development, you all have taken care of Vrindavan's alleys, its heritage, you've preserved it well," Esha said.

Esha also expressed confidence in her mother's victory in the elections, highlighting the support from Mathura's residents.

"There are so many supporters here who are the residents of Mathura. They want my mother to stay here and win the election from here. They want her to do much more, and it's because of their support that my mom can do all this. So, their support is important," she said.

Mathura went to the polls on April 26.