'Botox Overloaded': Esha Deol Accused Of Getting Lip Fillers, Netizens TROLL Her As She Looks Unrecognisable (VIDEO)

On Saturday, April 20, Esha Deol and her sister, Ahana Deol, joined their mother, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Hema Malini, to campaign in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Esha was seen talking to ANI about tourism in Mathura; however, she was trolled brutally after netizens accused her of getting lip fillers done.

Check out the video:

In the comments, a user asked, "What happened to Esha Deol lips??" Another said, "Would never understand why actors do lip jobs. Seriously, what for?"

A third user commented, "Everything aside, what happened to Esha Deol's lips?" "The only development we can see is on her lips," added a netizen.

Take a look at the comments:

Recently, the actress confirmed her separation from her husband, Bharat Takhtani, after more than 11 years of marriage. In a joint statement, they said, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected."

Esha was last seen in Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega alongside Suniel Shetty, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, and Rahul Dev.