Swara Bhasker SLAMS Hindi Newspaper For Body-Shaming Her Post-Pregnancy Weight: 'Someone Explain Physiology Of Childbirth Geniuses'

Swara Bhasker welcomed her baby girl Raabiyaa on September 23, 2023, with her husband Fahad Ahmed. Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actress took to her X account to slam a leading Hindi newspaper, Amar Ujala for body-shaming her post-pregnancy weight.

The actress wrote, "*Other media channels*- Election exit polls.. so many seats.. so and so candidate.. next prime minister.. etc..,*Amar Ujala* - The woman who gave birth to a newborn baby gained weight!!!!!! Slow claps! for the wonderful state of his journalism... and his knowledge of biology and common sense... aaah... aala!!!!"

In another tweet, Swara added, "For those who cannot read the Devnaagri script.. this is a leading Hindi newspaper handle that thinks it’s news-worthy that a recent mom, who birthed a child a few months ago put on weight! Can someone please explain the physiology of childbirth to the geniuses at @AmarUjalaNews #bodyshamer"

Announcing the birth of her daughter, Swara wrote on Instagram, "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth..Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023. With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world."

Swara and Fahad had announced the news of Swara's pregnancy in June via an album shared on Instagram. "Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world!," she wrote as she shared photos flaunting her baby bump.

Swara tied the knot with Fahad in February 2023.

On the work front, Bhasker made her film debut with a supporting role in the 2009 drama Madholal Keep Walking.

The actress also has Mrs. Falani in her pipeline. The release date is yet to be announced.