Swara Bhasker Hits Back At Twitter User Accusing Her Of Insulting 'Sadhus' On Pakistan TV

Controversy and Swara Bhasker seem to be familiar bedfellows. The outspoken actress has yet again made headlines with her swift and fiery retort to a Twitter user's claim that she insulted saffron-clad sadhus on a Pakistan TV show. Let's dive into the exchange that's causing a stir in the virtual world.

A self-proclaimed film critic and Twitter user took to the platform to accuse Swara Bhasker of demeaning saffron-clad sadhus during an appearance on a Pakistani television program.

Sharing a video from the show, the user juxtaposed this alleged incident with an earlier one where Bhasker seemingly praised Pakistan as a 'heaven on earth' on the same show. The tweet read, "Jis thaali me khaate hain, usme chhed? Hindustan me jab tak ..."

SWARA BHASKER RESPONDS TO THE TWEET

Swara, known for her no-nonsense responses, didn't shy away from addressing the accusation. She retorted with a befitting comeback that turned the spotlight onto a broader issue.

Bhasker fired back, "और संघियों से ज़्यादा भगवा रंग का अपमान दुनिया में किसी ने नहीं किया जिन्होंने इस पवित्र रंग और हमारे भगवानों के नाम (जय श्री राम) को क़त्ल करने और दंगे करने और आगज़नी फैलाने में इस्तेमाल किया है। (So.. STFU and sit down!No one in the world has insulted saffron more than the Sanghis who have used this holy color and the name of our Gods (Jai Shri Ram) to kill and riot and spread arson. So... STFU (Shut The F*ck Up) and sit down!)"

SWARA ANNOUNCED HER PREGNANCY IN JUNE

Amidst the controversies that seem to follow her, Swara Bhasker also embraced a moment of personal joy earlier this year.

In June , she joyfully announced her pregnancy alongside her husband Fahad Ahmed.

Sharing her happiness on Twitter, she wrote, "Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world." The announcement was accompanied by hashtags like "#comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #OctoberBaby."

Interestingly, Swara and Fahad's journey into wedded bliss has been equally noteworthy. The couple who went for a registered marriage first, later celebrated their wedding in March with a series of lavish ceremonies, including mehendi, sangeet, and qawwali night events.

The festivities didn't end there, as they hosted receptions in both Delhi and Mumbai, attended by a host of celebrities, politicians, and well-known personalities.

