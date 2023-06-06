Swara Bhasker To NOT Pursue Child Adoption After Pregnancy Announcement? |

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on Tuesday announced that she is expecting her first child with politician-husband Fahad Ahmad. The Nil Battey Sannata star shared the news on Twitter and revealed that the baby is due in October. That being said, the news raises questions on whether Swara will still pursue adoption for which she had applied in 2021.

In November 2021, Swara took everyone by surprise with her announcement of adopting a child. She even got herself registered as a 'Prospective Adoptive Parent' (PAP) with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA).

When The Free Press Journal had asked Bhasker to elaborate on the same, she said, “It's at a very early stage right now because the waiting period for this process is quite long. Perhaps, that is needed, because I think that the state and (CARA), are extremely careful to make sure that the orphaned children are being given to adoptive parents, who will take care of them, and who will be parents and in the truest sense of the word, and who will love them and keep them safe.”

“I don't know how many years it will take for me to actually be assigned a child, it's a random lottery system, you cannot choose if a child is allotted to you. So, in that sense, the whole method by which adoption takes place is quite impartial and fair,” she added.

When we reached out for a comment on the same, the actress was unavailable.

Swara married Fahad Ahmad in February. He is the state president of the Samajwadi Party's youth wing -- Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha.

On Tuesday, Swara tweeted "Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world! @FahadZirarAhmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #OctoberBaby.” She also shared pictures of her with Ahmad cradling her baby bump.

Bhasker was last seen in the buddy comedy film Jahaan Chaar Yaar (2022).