'People were concerned who will marry me': Swara Bhasker on her decision to adopt a child as a single woman

Swara Bhasker, who took everyone by surprise with her announcement of adopting a child, now awaits motherhood after getting registered as a 'Prospective Adoptive Parent' (PAP) with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA).

She says, “It's at a very early stage right now because the waiting period for this process is quite long. Perhaps, that is needed, because I think that the state and (CARA), are extremely careful to make sure that the orphaned children are being given to adoptive parents, who will take care of them, and who will be parents and in the truest sense of the word, and who will love them and keep them safe.”

According to Swara, the biggest fear that often people have in these situations is that India has a huge child trafficking problem, so unwittingly the child should not be handed over to a potential trafficker.

When asked if she was treated differently given her celebrity status, the Veere Di Wedding actress asserts, “The process of adoption is very detailed with several steps, including background checks. That happened with me as well. I was not treated any differently. The officials that I spoke to were very helpful in explaining the procedure to me, but no special favour was given. I am now on the waiting list just like everyone else is.”

“I don't know how many years it will take for me to actually be assigned a child, it's a random lottery system, you cannot choose if a child is allotted to you. So, in that sense, the whole method by which adoption takes place, is quite impartial and fair,” says Swara, who has worked in films like Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, to name a few.

Swara joins her contemporaries Sushmita Sen and Raveena Tandon, who also chose to adopt children sans wedlock.

The Nil Battey Sannata actor is aware of the fact that it is a big step given that she’s a single woman. “There are those very typical concerns that people have like ‘Oh, you know, now you won't get married’, or ‘Who will marry you’, and I did hear that from some people. But I have to say that overwhelmingly, I had a lot of support from my parents, my brother, my sister-in-law, my close friends and family,” she says.

Ever since the surge in paparazzi culture and its subsequent invasion on social media, scores of Bollywood celebs who turned mothers are often shamed for “not being available” for their children.

Addressing the same, Swara says, “In India, you don’t raise a child alone. There are a lot of support systems and structures that surround us. And that's not a bad thing. Our families are structured in a way that actually enables women to have jobs and careers and be able to bring up the children if they can afford the help. Or if they can have the family support system, which I am lucky to have.”

“I don't think there's anything wrong in leaning on family, friends, or nannies, to bring up our children. Everyone does that. People don't realise this, but even in villages, women who engage in labour work, or go to fields also leave little children with other female relatives or, older children. Childcare is a community process in India. That's, of course not to say that one doesn't want to be a fully involved parent. I think that is very natural. And that is part of the joy of being a parent, and I'm looking forward eagerly to having that joy,” concludes Swara.

