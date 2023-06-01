Swara Bhasker trolled for 'giving birth' 4 months after her wedding with Fahad Ahmad

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, who tied the knot with Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Fahad Ahmad in February 2023, was brutally trolled on social media on Thursday after several users claimed that the actress gave birth to a baby, just four months after tying the knot.

Swara has been trending on Twitter because of the claims made by some users.

Swara Bhasker brutally trolled, actress is yet to respond

Earlier today, Ayodhya seer Raju Das tweeted, "स्वरा भास्कर ने विवाह के 4.5 महीने बाद ही बालक को जन्म देकर समय से पहले काम पूर्ण करने वाले गडकरी जी को दिखाया आईना."

Another user asked on Twitter, "Is it true that Swara Bhasker has become a mother just after 3-4 months after her marriage?"

A user commented, "A head came out Ahead of schedule . However, activities were pre planned for the benefit of the family, Country etc."

The actress is no new to trolling on social media. More often than not, she ends up facing a massive backlash for their views and opinions on various issues.

However, several users also came out in support of the actress and called out those trolling her. Swara has not reacted to the trolls or the claims made by netizens yet.

Swara to adopt a child

In November 2021, Swara had announced her decision to adopt a child.

Swara reportedly conduscted the process as a ‘Prospective Adoptive Parent’ (PAP) with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), which put her on a waiting list.

Swara and Fahad's love story

The actress met Fahad during an anti-CAA protest against the PM Modi-led BJP government. The two became friends and soon their common interests got them closer until they realised they were in love with each other.

Swara and Fahad submitted their court marriage papers in January 2023, however, the two remained tightlipped about their relationship until the formalities were completed.

Swara Bhasker's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Swara was last seen in the film 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' with Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij, and Pooja Chopra. It released in September 2022.

She made her film debut with a supporting role in the 2009 drama 'Madholal Keep Walking'. She has also been a part of hit films like 'Tanu Weds Manu', 'Raanjhanaa', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', 'Nil Battey Sannata', 'Anaarkali of Aarah', 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Sheer Qorma' among others.

The actress will next be seen in 'Mrs. Falani' in which she is said to be playing nine characters.

