Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad's first Eid after marriage: See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 23, 2023
Swara Bhasker treated fans with glimpses of her first Eid celebrations post-marriage
The actress wore a pink sharara set with floral motifs and paired it with a blue dupatta, while her husband Fahad wore a blush pink kurta with white pyjamas
Swara shared photos of the celebrations on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, along with outfit details
Fans reacted positively to the photos, and one of them called the couple 'beautiful jodi'
She also shared a photo where her entire family members were seen in one frame
The actress is known for her unconventional choice of films in her career and got married to social activist Fahad Ahmad earlier this year
The couple made headlines with their wedding festivities, which were uploaded on social media a few days later. Swara's fans were happy to see her celebrating Eid and wished her and her family a happy and prosperous Eid
One fan even jokingly mentioned about gifting Swara a blue tick on Eid
Swara and Fahad complemented each other in pink and made a beautiful couple in their Eid photos
