World Book Day 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Twinkle Khanna and other B-town celebs who are avid readers

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 23, 2023
There are several Bollywood celebrities who are known for their love of books and avid reading habits. Here are some of them:
Shah Rukh Khan: The King Khan of Bollywood is known to be a voracious reader and has a personal library with a wide range of books
Twinkle Khanna: Former Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna, who is also a bestselling author, is an avid reader and has often shared pictures of her reading books on social media
Vidya Balan: The versatile Bollywood actress is known for her love of reading and has often spoken about how books have shaped her worldview
Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone also prefers reading books in her free time. Her favourite book is 'The Kite Runner' by Khalid Hosseini
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Citadel actress published her memoir 'Unfinished' in the year 2021. She listed 'Voices of Powerful Women by Zoe Sollis', 'Bride of the Sea by Eman Quotah' and 'Dear Ijeawele by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie' as some of her favourites
Sonali Bendre: The actress is also among the B-town book enthusiasts and she discusses about a book every month with fellow readers in her club
Karan Johar: The popular Bollywood director and producer is an avid reader and has even launched his own book club, which he calls ‘Karan Johar's Bookshelf’
Shilpa Shetty: The Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast is also a book lover and has been spotted reading books while traveling or during her free time
Sonam Kapoor: The fashion icon and Bollywood actress is also an avid reader and has often shared pictures of herself with books on social media
Alia Bhatt: Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is also in the list. She has offen shared about her current reads with her fans on social media
