BTS’ V, Jungkook and other members’ signature poses

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 22, 2023
BTS, the South Korean boy band, is known for their unique and signature poses during their performances and photo shoots. Here are some of their signature poses
V often poses with his fingers in the shape of a heart in front of his face or you can call it a ‘V-shaped’ finger pose too which makes a cute and playful gesture
Jungkook often poses with his hands with peace and pout’ style adding a cool edge to his look
Jimin often poses in a ’cheek poke’ gesture giving a soft vibes
Jiin is known for his signature style 'hand-kisses' that can steal ARMY's heart in minutes and seconds
RM's signature pose is 'Finger Gun' as he places his two fingers on his face
Suga's 'laying down' pose is kinda unique. He loves to pose while lying down, resting his head on his arms
J-hope's signature pose with one hand on head gives him a sexy look and is perfect for the shoot, Isn't it?
Thanks For Reading!