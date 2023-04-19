BTS’ Suga, RM and other K-pop idols who admitted to having plastic surgeries

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 19, 2023
Many K-pop Idols have openly admitted about their plastic surgeries in fromt of the fans. Here are some of them:
BTS RM aka Kim-Nam Joon had nose surgery because he experienced issues in breathing which affected his daily life
Jessica Ho, the K-pop soloist known by her stage name Jessi, admitted to having a breast implant and nose job. She also called out trollers posting hateful comments against her at that time
BTS’ Suga had shoulder surgery after getting severely injured in a bike accident
Minzy of 2NE1 had nose surgery because she had a hard time dealing with Rhinitis that affected her singing and dancing
Korean Singer Kim Hee-chul also went through nose surgery after his military accident
Park Bom of 2NE1 Has confessed to having a double eyelid, lip filters and nose jobs to look prettier
Momoland’s JooE has also admitted to having a nose job and lip filters
