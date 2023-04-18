BTS: V, the reigning social media king achieves another milestone

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 18, 2023

BTS' V, also known as Taehyung, has added another milestone to his ever-growing list of achievements

He has become the first and only Asian act to exceed 20 million likes on multiple Instagram posts

Moreover, he is the only person in the world to have amassed over 10 million likes on every post, a feat that speaks volumes about his unparalleled popularit

Apart from his staggering social media success, V has the highest engagement rate among his peers, which indicates his authenticity as an artist and influencer

The charming and affable V recently made an appearance on the tvN variety show 'Jinny's Kitchen’.His wittiness and humour brought smiles and laughter, making the atmosphere lively

BTS continues to dominate the music industry with their chart-topping songs, they continue to support each other in their personal endeavours

Whether it be V's social media milestones or J-H ope's military service, ARMY has been updated with every bit of information by them

BTS' bond remains unbreakable, and their fans cannot wait for their next achievements after they all reunite in 2025-26

Thanks For Reading!

BTS to Astro: 10 most popular K-Pop groups in 2023
Find out More