BTS: V, the reigning social media king achieves another milestone

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 18, 2023
BTS' V, also known as Taehyung, has added another milestone to his ever-growing list of achievements
He has become the first and only Asian act to exceed 20 million likes on multiple Instagram posts
Moreover, he is the only person in the world to have amassed over 10 million likes on every post, a feat that speaks volumes about his unparalleled popularit
Apart from his staggering social media success, V has the highest engagement rate among his peers, which indicates his authenticity as an artist and influencer
The charming and affable V recently made an appearance on the tvN variety show 'Jinny's Kitchen’.His wittiness and humour brought smiles and laughter, making the atmosphere lively
BTS continues to dominate the music industry with their chart-topping songs, they continue to support each other in their personal endeavours
Whether it be V's social media milestones or J-H ope's military service, ARMY has been updated with every bit of information by them
BTS' bond remains unbreakable, and their fans cannot wait for their next achievements after they all reunite in 2025-26
