Video: Swara Bhasker TROLLED For Pregnancy Before Marriage While Flaunting Baby Bump At Mumbai Airport |

Earlier this month, actor Swara Bhasker announced she is expecting her first child with politician-husband Fahad Ahmad. The Veere Di Wedding star shared the news on Twitter and tagged Ahmad, the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing -- Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha. The baby is due in October.

"Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world! @FahadZirarAhmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #OctoberBaby," she tweeted. The actor, who tied the knot with the political leader in February, also shared pictures of her with Ahmad cradling her baby bump.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Swara made her first public appearance after announcing pregnancy at Mumbai Airport on Father’s Day. Clad in a black dress, Swara kissed her husband goodbye as she departed to an undisclosed location. She was also seen flaunting her baby bump. Watch the video below.

Read Also Swara Bhasker To NOT Pursue Child Adoption After Pregnancy Announcement?

However, the actress was trolled by netizens who commented and raised questions if she was pregnant before marriage.

One user wrote, “Itni jaldi baby bump ....aur burka bahut chota hai..madam burka thoda bada kegiye.”

“Matlab ye bhi shadi se phle pregnant thi kya?” added another.

One user commented, “She was pregnant when she got married.”

Swara and Fahad got married in February in court under the Special Marriage Act. The actor announced her marriage to Ahmad on social media with a video of the couple.

In March, they had a series of celebrations with ceremonies, such as mehendi, sangeet, and qawwali night events.

Bhasker was last seen in the buddy comedy film Jahaan Chaar Yaar (2022).

Read Also 6 Times Expectant Mother Swara Bhasker Gave Goals To Add Bold Orange In Your Wardrobe