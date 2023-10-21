'If She Were Born In Gaza...': New Mom Swara Bhasker Pens Heartbreaking Note With Baby Girl Raabiyaa's Photo

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker welcomed her first child with Fahad Ahmad on September 23 this year. On Friday, she penned a heartbreaking note along with a picture of her baby girl in her arms and rued about the plight of the affected children in Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Swara wrote that she hopes no child ever finds them in a situation like that in Gaza and wondered how she would have protected her own daughter if she were born in the war-torn region.

Swara and Fahad named their baby girl Raabiyaa, and the actress is often seen posting photos and videos of the little one on her social media handle.

Swara Bhasker's heartbreaking note for Gazan children

In a long, wordy note, Swara wrote, "Any new mom would know that one can spend hours staring at one’s newborn with a sense of fulfilment, peace and joy like no other. I am no different. And I’m sure like many mothers around the world that feeling when we look at our baby, is now marred by persistent dreadful thoughts that are hard to ignore.."

She went on to state, "I keep staring at the sleeping peaceful face of my baby girl wondering how I would ever protect her if she were born in #Gaza and praying that she never finds herself in any such situation and then wondering what blessing she is born with and what curse those Gazan children were born under who are being killed everyday under an imprisoned sky?!?"

Swara calls Gaza's condition 'unfathomable'

Swara went on to say how the schools and hospitals are being attacked in Gaza and how it signifies what the world has come to.

"The unadulterated evil and moral depravity we are amidst is unfathomable! To bomb children in hospitals, relief shelters, churches with impunity and a license granted by major powers of the world signals what dark and unjust times we live in," she wrote.

"Praying to any God that will listen, protect the children of Gaza from further pain and death; because the world will not protect them," she concluded.

Earlier, veteran actress Zeenat Aman extended her solidarity with those affected due to the Israel-Palestine conflict.