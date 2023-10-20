 'I Want To Vomit': Teary-Eyed Madonna Stops Concert To Address Israel-Palestine Conflict (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'I Want To Vomit': Teary-Eyed Madonna Stops Concert To Address Israel-Palestine Conflict (WATCH)

'I Want To Vomit': Teary-Eyed Madonna Stops Concert To Address Israel-Palestine Conflict (WATCH)

Madonna was performing for her Celebration Tour at London's O2 Arena.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
'I Want To Vomit': Teary-Eyed Madonna Stops Concert To Address Israel-Palestine Conflict (WATCH) |

Queen of Pop, Madonna, who rescheduled the North American leg of her Celebration Tour stopped her concert at London's O2 Arena to deliver a powerful speech, addressing the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. Madonna got emotional and was in tears as she spoke about innocent children falling prey to this war that has already taken several lives. 

She said, “What's happening right now between Israel and Palestine is heartbreaking,” Madonna declared, her voice filled with anguish. “I turn on social media and I want to vomit. I see children being kidnapped, pulled off motorcycles; babies being decapitated, children at peace raves being shot and killed. How can human beings be so cruel to one another? It frightens me.”

Read Also
Madonna Says 'Lucky To Be Alive' As She Returns From ICU Post Serious Bacterial Infection
article-image

“We are all candles; we can bring light to the world. If we turn enough light on, the collective consciousness of generosity and unity will change. No politicians, no laws, no sanctions, no land given or taken. We, with our consciousness, can change the world,” she added. 

Earlier, Madonna took to X and wrote, “What is Happening in Israel is Devastating.. Watching all of these families and especially children being herded, assaulted and murdered in the streets is Heartbreaking. Imagine if this was happening to you?? It’s Un-fathomable. Conflicts can never be resolved with violence. Unfortunately Humanity does not understand this Universal truth. Has Never Understood it. We live in a World Ravaged by Hate. My heart goes out to Israel. To Families and Homes that have been destroyed. To children who are lost. To Innocent Victims who have Been Killed. To All who are Suffering or who will suffer from this conflict. Im Praying For you. I am aware that this is the work of Hamas and there are many innocent people in Palestine who do not support this terrorist organization. This Tragic attack will only cause more suffering for everyone Let us all Pray. For Israel. For Peace. For The World.”

Read Also
Weird: Madonna licks her guitar in an embarrassing Insta post, fans left guessing what's up with her
article-image

For those unversed, the war began on October 7 when Hamas militants ambushed Israel killing more than 1,400 people in Israel in its initial attack. As per reports, 206 people are believed to have been captured by Hamas and taken to Gaza. In a counter-attack, Israel unleashed airstrikes in Gaza. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry stated that 3,785 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 12,500 others have been wounded so far.

Read Also
Madonna REACTS to backlash over her 'plastic look' at Grammys: 'Caught in the glare of ageism and...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajinikanth Sends Best Wishes To Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's Ganapath Team; Jackie Shroff REACTS

Rajinikanth Sends Best Wishes To Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's Ganapath Team; Jackie Shroff REACTS

Ganapath Early Reviews: Netizens Laud Tiger Shroff's Action, Slam Makers For Poor VFX & Screenplay

Ganapath Early Reviews: Netizens Laud Tiger Shroff's Action, Slam Makers For Poor VFX & Screenplay

Ed Sheeran To Perform In Mumbai On THIS Date For '+ - = ÷ x' Tour

Ed Sheeran To Perform In Mumbai On THIS Date For '+ - = ÷ x' Tour

Bigg Boss 17: Did You Know Mannara Chopra's Real Name Is Barbie Handa?

Bigg Boss 17: Did You Know Mannara Chopra's Real Name Is Barbie Handa?

'I Want To Vomit': Teary-Eyed Madonna Stops Concert To Address Israel-Palestine Conflict (WATCH)

'I Want To Vomit': Teary-Eyed Madonna Stops Concert To Address Israel-Palestine Conflict (WATCH)